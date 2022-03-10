Therapeutic Solutions gets 2nd US patent on QuadraMune for COVID-19
Mar. 10, 2022 1:48 PM ETTherapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (TSOI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCPK:TSOI) said it was issued U.S. Patent #11,266,707 titled, Nutraceuticals for the prevention, inhibition, and treatment of SARS-CoV-2 and associated COVID-19.
- The company said the patent covers composition of matter and uses of QuadraMune to prevent and treat COVID-19.
- The company noted that previously, it was granted U.S. Patent #11,229,674 titled, Nutraceuticals for suppressing indolamine 2,3 deoxygenase, which covers mechanisms of action.
- “The validation of QuadraMune’s science by the granting of two United States Patents speaks volumes to the potential and science behind our commercially available nutraceutical product,” said Thomas Ichim, board member and co-inventor.