Edison International (EIX +0.1%) CEO Pedro Pizarro says its Southern California Edison subsidiary will insulate more of its power lines to prevent them from sparking on contact with tree branches and other objects.

But Pizarro told the CERAWeek by S&P Global energy conference in Houston that he does not see the need for large-scale undergrounding, a strategy recently proposed by PG&E in northern California, because SoCal Edison's service territory is not as heavily forested.

"For us, it's more economic to replace that bare wire with insulated wire," Pizarro said, according to the Wall Street Journal. "It gives us significant protection at a fraction of the cost."

Pizarro also said his company is on high alert against potential cyber intrusions, especially following increased warnings about threats from Russia.

