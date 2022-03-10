Merit Medical approach from private equity seems `odd' at this time

A Merit Medical System (NASDAQ:MMSI) takeover approach from private equity appears to be "odd" at this time given the company is already working to improve efficiency and cash flow, according to Piper Sandler.

The company has been responsive to shareholders in recent years and the question of CEO succession has been on investors minds for Fred Lampropoulos, who is 72, according to Piper Sandler analyst Jason Bednar, who has an overweight and $75 price target on the shares.

"For those reasons, even if the timing of a sale to private equity seems odd on the surface, we can't totally rule out a transaction materializing," Bednar wrote in a note on Wednesday.

The analysis comes after a Reuters report on Wednesday that MMSI is said to be exploring its options after it received acquisition interest from PE firms. The shares jumped 6.2% on the news.

A potential bid from a PE firm is likely to put a "floor" in the stock for the near-to-intermediate-term, Bednar wrote.

A potential sale comes after activist Starboard Value disclosed a stake in the company in January 2020, arguing that the company was undervalued at the time. Starboard reached an agreement with MMSI in May of 2020 for three independent directors to be added to the board.

Starboard has a 2.3% stake as of the end of December.

On Monday, Merit Medical won FDA’s breakthrough designation for pain relief therapy.