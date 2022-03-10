Vivid Seats slumps after guidance factors in no MLB for several months

Vivid Seats (SEAT -11.6%) fell on Thursday despite the company easily topping consensus estimates with its Q4 earnings report.

The selling pressure could be tied to SEAT's guidance for 2022 revenue of $510.0M to $550.0M and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $110.0M to $115.0M, which Citi said fell below expectations.

During the earnings call, Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) execs noted that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin declined sequentially due to significant amounts invested in the new brand. The company thinks the investments will continue to drive meaningful improvements in brand awareness and target markets, which it believes will generate meaningful long-term benefits. The guidance from Vivid Seats (SEAT) assumes that one quarter of the major league baseball season does not occur.

