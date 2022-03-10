Vivid Seats slumps after guidance factors in no MLB for several months

Mar. 10, 2022 2:10 PM ETVivid Seats Inc. (SEAT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Double exposure of abstract creative financial chart hologram and world map on modern business center exterior background, research and strategy concept

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

Vivid Seats (SEAT -11.6%) fell on Thursday despite the company easily topping consensus estimates with its Q4 earnings report.

The selling pressure could be tied to SEAT's guidance for 2022 revenue of $510.0M to $550.0M and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $110.0M to $115.0M, which Citi said fell below expectations.

During the earnings call, Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) execs noted that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin declined sequentially due to significant amounts invested in the new brand. The company thinks the investments will continue to drive meaningful improvements in brand awareness and target markets, which it believes will generate meaningful long-term benefits. The guidance from Vivid Seats (SEAT) assumes that one quarter of the major league baseball season does not occur.

Vivid Seats earnings call transcript.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.