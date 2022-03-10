U.S. government deficit narrows to $217B in February

Mar. 10, 2022 2:13 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • The U.S. government's deficit narrowed to $217B in February, according to the U.S. Treasury's monthly statement. This compares with $311B in Feb. 2021.
  • The government spent $506B in February, up from $346B in the prior month.
  • Government receipts were $290B in February vs. $465B in the previous month.
  • Note that February is the first full month of the annual individual tax filing season and broadly contains elevated tax refund levels, according to the report.
  • Earlier, consumer price inflation surged 7.9% in February, the biggest move in 40 years.
