Riot Blockchain, Marathon Digital, other crypto stocks fade after Wednesday rally
Mar. 10, 2022 2:17 PM ETRiot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT)SI, BRPHF, BKKT, COIN, GREE, BITF, HUT, BTCM, MARABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- After jumping strongly on Wednesday, cryptocurrency miners and other crypto-related stocks slide in Thursday trading after bitcoin (BTC-USD) sank to under $40K.
- Miners on the decline include: Riot Blockchain (RIOT -1.4%), Marathon Digital (MARA -4.5%), BIT Mining (BTCM -5.0%), Hut 8 Mining (HUT -4.4%), Bitfarms (BITF -5.2%), Greenidge Generation (GREE -3.9%).
- Exchanges and other companies providing crypto services are also following the drop: Coinbase Global (COIN -3.8%), Bakkt Holdings (BKKT -5.5%), Galaxy Digital Holdings (OTCPK:BRPHF -1.8%). Silvergate Capital (SI +1.0%), however, is the rare crypto-related stock that's rising.
- The crypto markets performed well on Wednesday as President Biden's executive order laid out clear steps for a path toward regulating the industry and encouraging innovation, said Marcus Sotiriou, an analyst at U.K.-based digital asset broker GlobalBlock. In addition, South Korea elected Lee Jae-Myung, a crypto-friendly candidate, as the nation's president.
- Crypto markets soured on Thursday, a trend that's occurred after every rally since the start of the year as investors brace for the end of quantitative easing, Sotiriou added. U.S. economic data also adds to investor concerns as the consumer price index marks inflation at a 40-year high.
- Earlier, Bitcoin (BTC-USD) dips back below $40K as traders weigh Biden's crypto executive order