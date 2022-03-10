Enzolytics plans U.S. launch of its nutritional supplement this month
Mar. 10, 2022 2:18 PM ETEnzolytics Inc. (ENZC)AMZN, CVS, WBABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- On Thursday, Enzolytics (OTCPK:ENZC +2.5%), a drug development company focused on anti-viral proteins, unveiled plans to launch its immune modulator, Enzolytics IPF Immune, in the U.S. later this month.
- The company’s agent, Nutritional Products International, is set to present the product at ECRM's Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Convention in late March.
- At the event, the company intends to introduce the product to smaller as well as larger retailers such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), and Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA).
- A liquid nutritional supplement, Enzolytics IPF Immune, is designed to bolster the human immune system against infections. Its active ingredient is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
- In January, the Texas-based biotechnology company announced the selection of a marketing and branding agency to handle the distribution of Enzolytics IPF Immune in the U.S.