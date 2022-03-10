Enzolytics plans U.S. launch of its nutritional supplement this month

Mar. 10, 2022 2:18 PM ETEnzolytics Inc. (ENZC)AMZN, CVS, WBABy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Handwriting text showing Ready To Launch. Business photo showcasing Prepare New Product Promotion Start Release written on blackboard on the wooden background with love Heart.

Artur/iStock via Getty Images

  • On Thursday, Enzolytics (OTCPK:ENZC +2.5%), a drug development company focused on anti-viral proteins, unveiled plans to launch its immune modulator, Enzolytics IPF Immune, in the U.S. later this month.
  • The company’s agent, Nutritional Products International, is set to present the product at ECRM's Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Convention in late March.
  • At the event, the company intends to introduce the product to smaller as well as larger retailers such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), and Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA).
  • A liquid nutritional supplement, Enzolytics IPF Immune, is designed to bolster the human immune system against infections. Its active ingredient is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
  • In January, the Texas-based biotechnology company announced the selection of a marketing and branding agency to handle the distribution of Enzolytics IPF Immune in the U.S.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.