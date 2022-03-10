KE Holdings plummets 22% after Q4 earnings, gross margin takes a dip
- KE Holdings (BEKE -22.5%) Q4 shows net revenues increase of 14.6% Y/Y to RMB80.8B.
- Number of stores was 51,038 as of December 31, 2021, a 8.7% increase from one year ago.
- Number of active stores was 45,339 as of December 31, 2021, a 4.4% increase from one year ago.
- Net loss in 2021 was RMB525M.
- Mobile monthly active users averaged 37.4M compared to 48.2M last year.
- Gross profit was RMB2.9B in Q4, compared to RMB5.4B in the same period of 2020.
- Gross margin was 16.4% vs. 23.9% prior.
- As of December 31, 2021, the combined balance of the company’s cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments amounted to RMB56.1B
Business Outlook: Q1 2022 Company expects total net revenues to be between RMB11.5B and RMB12.5B, representing a decrease of approximately 39.6% to 44.4% from the same quarter of 2021.
