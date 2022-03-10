Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR +9.8%) rallies to an all-time high after B. Riley Securities follows the coal producer's stronger than expected Q4 earnings and revenues with an upgrade to Buy from Neutral with a $155 price target, up from $143.

B. Riley's Lucas Pipes says he is "impressed with Alpha's operational execution over the past several months and believe the company is set up for a significantly improved 2022."

Noting the Russia-Ukraine conflict, hindered global supply chains and a lack of growth investment in the space, Pipes says pricing upside on AMR's remaining volumes could increase EBITDA by multiples over the contracted level.

With only 44% of its 2022 met segment volumes prices, "AMR expects to have ample exposure to the record high met coal markets," estimating the company will generate $1.67B in adjusted EBITDA.

Pipes also thinks AMR will look to return capital to shareholders more aggressively once the company is fully delevered.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares have turned around but the company "has much to work on," AR Parker writes in a bearish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.