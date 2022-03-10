Chipotle rallies after adding first new chicken menu item in 29 years

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG +3.1%) is one of the top gainers in the restaurant sector after the company announced it is launching pollo asado as it latest limited-time menu item in the U.S. and Canada. The average price will be $9.11 in the U.S.

The pollo asado menu item will consist of grilled chicken, garlic, fresh lime, guajillo peppers and hand-chopped cilantro. Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) has been testing consumer response to pollo asado at restaurants in Cincinnati and Sacramento for several months. The menu addition is Chipotle's (CMG) first new chicken product since the chain was started in 1993 in Denver, Colorado.

Shares of Chipotle (CMG) are down 18% on a year-to-date basis, which ranks 37th out of the 57 publicly-traded restaurant stocks. CMG trades below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.