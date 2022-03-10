Essential Utilities (WTRG +0.2%) meanders between gains and losses after Evercore ISI upgrades shares to Outperform from In-Line with a $53 price target, anticipating catalysts including the resolution of an ongoing Pennsylvania water rate case and the pending close of an acquisition.

"The sky is clearing for Essential Utilities, which has been a relative underperformer versus peer water utilities since 2020," Evercore's Durgesh Chopra writes

The analyst forecasts FY 2022 EPS of $1.80, at the high end of the Essential Utilites' $1.75-$1.80 guidance range of $1.75-$1.80, and his $2.00 EPS estimate for 2024 translates into 2021-24 EPS compound annual growth of 6%, within the company's 5%-7% targeted earnings growth, and says the forecast could prove conservative if WTRG announces more private and municipal water and wastewater system acquisitions above current forecast.

Chopra sees WTRG's bull/bear case valuation of $60/$43 respectively, with the bull case based on growing earnings at the top end of 5%-7% and 10% higher multiple vs. the base case.

Essential Utilities in one of 10 stocks selected by Bank of America analysts that could benefit from "scarcity themes."