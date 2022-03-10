JPMorgan follows Goldman Sachs' move to exit Russia - Bloomberg
Mar. 10, 2022 3:14 PM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)GSBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) said it's "actively unwinding" operations in Russia, Bloomberg reported Thursday.
- “Current activities are limited, including helping global clients address and close out pre-existing obligations; managing their Russian-related risk; acting as a custodian to our clients; and taking care of our employees,” Bloomberg reported, citing the bank's statement.
- JPMorgan's (JPM) move came shortly after Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) announced its exit from Russia, making it the second Wall Street giant to shut down operations in the country.
- On Wednesday, Citigroup's plan to sell its consumer bank in Russia stalls.