JPMorgan follows Goldman Sachs' move to exit Russia - Bloomberg

Mar. 10, 2022 3:14 PM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)GSBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

JP Morgan Chase and Co

subman/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) said it's "actively unwinding" operations in Russia, Bloomberg reported Thursday.
  • “Current activities are limited, including helping global clients address and close out pre-existing obligations; managing their Russian-related risk; acting as a custodian to our clients; and taking care of our employees,” Bloomberg reported, citing the bank's statement.
  • JPMorgan's (JPM) move came shortly after Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) announced its exit from Russia, making it the second Wall Street giant to shut down operations in the country.
  • On Wednesday, Citigroup's plan to sell its consumer bank in Russia stalls.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.