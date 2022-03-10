SiriusXM signs a multi-year with leading multicultural audio network reVolver podcasts
Mar. 10, 2022 By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- SiriusXM (SIRI +0.2%) announces an exclusive distribution and sales agreement with reVolver Podcasts, multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and publisher in the U.S.
- The new deal gives SXM Media, the combined advertising revenue organization of Sirius XM Holdings.
- "Across SiriusXM, we are proud to represent a broad set of creators that reflect our diverse listenership. By working with reVolver, we're thrilled to expand our offerings even further with an incredible lineup of multicultural programming that our audience and our advertisers are craving." said Mike Reid, VP of Multicultural at SXM Media.