Super Nintendo World park to make U.S. debut in Hollywood in 2023
Mar. 10, 2022 3:27 PM ETNintendo Co., Ltd. (NTDOY), CMCSABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- The first Super Nintendo World (NTDOY -0.9%) theme park in the U.S. will arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood (CMCSA -1.7%) for a 2023 opening, Universal says.
- Universal Studios Japan was the home of the first Super Nintendo World opening in 2021, and a similar Nintendo-themed park is planned in time for Universal Studios Orlando.
- "The immersive land will be a visual spectacle of vibrant colors and architectural ingenuity located within a newly expanded area of the theme park, featuring a groundbreaking ride and interactive areas, to be enjoyed by the whole family," Universal says - indicating that as with The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Super Nintendo World will have its own space in the park along with a wrist-based wearable tracker. "Themed shopping and dining will enhance the entire experience."
- Universal Studios Hollywood is launching a "takeover" of its Feature Presentation retail store with Super Nintendo World branding soon, offering apparel themed around Nintendo's Mario and Luigi characters as well as plush dolls based on characters including Yoshi, Mario, Bowser and Luigi.