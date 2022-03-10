Russian government may seize abandoned businesses as foreigners leave
Mar. 10, 2022 3:41 PM ETKO, GS, YUM, MCD, SBUX, JPMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor4 Comments
- With a stream of Western companies suspending operations in Russia or leaving the country altogether, the Russian government is considering seizing or nationalizing the property that's being left behind, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said in a social media post on Thursday.
- Bloomberg reports that the country's Economy Ministry outlined proposals to take temporary control of departing companies where foreign ownership exceeds 25%. Under the plan, a Moscow court would hear requests from board members and others to bring in external managers.
- In his post, Medvedev warned that "it will not be easy to return to our market."
- In the past week, a long list of companies have decided to either exit Russia or suspend their operations there, including JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), and McDonalds (NYSE:MCD).
- Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.