Solar stocks have pulled back sharply after sizzling this week as investors placed bets that the sector would prove a long-term winner as governments rattled by Russia's invasion of Ukraine focus increasingly on alternatives to fossil fuels.

Jinko Solar (JKS -16.7%) leads the group's losers, giving up all its gains from the three previous sessions, but several others are seeing sizable declines, including AZRE -10.2%, DQ -8.6%, CSIQ -5.3%, MAXN -5%, FSLR -3.5%, SEDG -3.2%, RUN -1.8%; ETF: TAN -2.4%.

U.S. solar deployment reached a record high in 2021, but utility scale additions likely will shrink this year, as volatile commodity prices and supply chain uncertainty lead to project delays and cancellations, according to a new report from the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie.

Although the utility-scale segment scored 17 GWdc of new capacity installed, the report forecasts utility-scale additions falling by 14% this year, as developers are said to have postponed at least 8% of planned utility-scale capacity to 2023 or later and canceled at least 5%.

First Solar warned recently that supply chain problems and rising costs would hurt earnings this year.