Haemonetics slips on FDA nod for new plasma collection system

Mar. 10, 2022 3:56 PM ETHaemonetics Corporation (HAE), CSLLY, CMXHFBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Grandbrothers/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Haemonetics Corporation (HAE -5.6%), a supplier of plasma collection devices, is trading lower on Thursday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared a plasma collection system developed by Terumo Blood and Cell Technologies.
  • The Lakewood, Colorado-based Terumo announced on Thursday that the FDA greenlighted its Rika next-generation automated plasma collection system.
  • Welcoming the decision, CSL Plasma of CSL Limited (OTCPK:CSLLY) (OTCPK:CMXHF) said that the company, which operates one of the largest plasma collection centers in the world, will implement the new device at its collection centers in Denver, Colorado area in the coming months.
  • In April 2021, Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) announced that CSL Pharma, a unit of CSL Limited (OTCPK:CSLLY), had decided not to renew its supply agreement for the use of PCS2 plasma collection system and the purchase of plasmapheresis kits.
