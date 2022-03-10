ManTech nears highs on report of takeout interest from Leidos, Veritas Capital
- ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) rose 2% and hit session highs after a report that Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) and private equity firm Leidos are said to be suitors for the defense and government services firm.
- The companies are expected to try to acquire all of ManTech, according a Dealreporter item.
- The news comes after Reuters reported last month that ManTech co-founder George Pedersen is exploring options for his controlling stake. Sources indicated that a sale of the company was being discussed as part of Pedersen's estate planning. Late last month MantTech announced that Pedersen was stepping down from the board.
- The Reuters report said that Goldman Sachs was retained to assist in finding interested buyers of ManTech, with Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) and Leidos (LDOS) being in the mix.
- The Dealreporter item said it wasn't known if Parsons was "circling" ManTech, though some other government service companies had passed on the company. Lindsay Golderberg and American Securities-backed Amentum would also be logical suitors for MANT.
- ManTech shares surged 9% on Feb. 4 after getting a double upgrade to buy from sell at BofA after the report about Pedersen exploring options for his controlling stake. MANT could be seen as an attractive acquisition target in the current M&A environment, BofA analyst Mariana Perez Mora wrote at the time, when she raised the price target to $90 from $75.