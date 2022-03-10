Equinor (EQNR -0.3%) has stopped trading Russian oil as part of its plan to wind down operations in the country, joining other major European oil and gas traders BP, Shell and TotalEnergies in reaction to the invasion of Ukraine, CEO Anders Opedal tells Reuters.

The company already had pledged to exit its joint ventures with Russia's Rosneft, anticipating a $1.2B writedown, and "when we said we wanted to start exiting the JV, we also stopped from that date trading with Russian oil," Opedal said in an interview Thursday at the CERAWeek conference in Houston.

Equinor also said Thursday that it is exploring ways to increase gas production from its Norway fields this summer.