Colliers unit acquires KFW Engineers & Surveying

  • Colliers (NASDAQ:CIGI) said its Colliers Engineering & Design (CED) unit acquired KFW Engineers & Surveying, a San Antonio-based civil engineering, design, and survey firm.
  • Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • The addition will enhance CED's existing scale and capabilities in Texas and the Southwest.
  • KFW operations will rebrand and be fully integrated into CED's existing Texas operations by Q4 of 2022.
  • Under CIGI's partnership model, KFW's senior leadership have become significant shareholders in the overall CED platform and will lead its growth in the rapidly growing Texas marketplace.
