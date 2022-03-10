Colliers unit acquires KFW Engineers & Surveying
Mar. 10, 2022 4:04 PM ETColliers International Group Inc. (CIGI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Colliers (NASDAQ:CIGI) said its Colliers Engineering & Design (CED) unit acquired KFW Engineers & Surveying, a San Antonio-based civil engineering, design, and survey firm.
- Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The addition will enhance CED's existing scale and capabilities in Texas and the Southwest.
- KFW operations will rebrand and be fully integrated into CED's existing Texas operations by Q4 of 2022.
- Under CIGI's partnership model, KFW's senior leadership have become significant shareholders in the overall CED platform and will lead its growth in the rapidly growing Texas marketplace.