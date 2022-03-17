StoneCo sees margins improving in Q1 after Q4 earnings meet estimate
Mar. 17, 2022 4:24 PM ET
- StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) stock is gaining 9.5% in after-hours trading after the Brazilian fintech company said it expects margins to improve in Q1 2022, which should lead to improved profitability this year.
- During Q4, its take rate of 1.71% vs. 1.66% in Q3 and increased further to 2.02% in January 2022; the take rate ex-credit increased to 1.71% from 1.67% in Q3.
- Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.13 (US$0.03) matches the consensus estimate and fell from R$0.46 in Q3 and R$1.16 in Q4 2020.
- Q4 net loss of R$801.5M narrowed from a loss of R$1.26B in Q3 and compared with net income of R$306.1M in Q4 2020.
- Total payment volume of R$89.0B vs.R$75.0B in the prior quarter; TPV excluding Coronavoucher was R$88.6B vs. R$73.9B in Q3.
- Total active payment clients increased to 1.77M from 1.39M in Q3, and total period net additions of 378K, a quarterly record, vs. 293.8K in the previous quarter.
- During the quarter, net financial expenses rose to R$688.2M from R$330.7M in Q3 and R$M in the year-ago quarter.
- Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.
