DocuSign Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 in-line, revenue of $580.8M beats by $19.2M

Mar. 10, 2022 4:09 PM ETDOCUBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA54 Comments
  • DocuSign press release (NASDAQ:DOCU): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 in-line.
  • Revenue of $580.8M (+34.8% Y/Y) beats by $19.2M.
  • Shares -13% AH.
  • Billings were $670.1 million, an increase of 25% year-over-year.
  • Subscription revenue was $564.0 million, an increase of 37% year-over-year.
  • Professional services and other revenue was $16.8 million, a decrease of 19% year-over-year.
  • Outlook Q1 2022: Total revenue $579M-583M (vs. consensus $561.60M); Subscription revenue $562M-566M; Billing $573M-583M; Non-GAAP gross margin 79-81%; Non-GAAP operating margin 16-18%
  • Outlook FY 2022: Total revenue $2,470M-2482M (vs. consensus $2.09B); Subscription revenue $2394M-2406M; Billing $2706M-2726M; Non-GAAP gross margin 79-81%; Non-GAAP operating margin 16-18%
