WM Technology appoints Anthony Bay as chairman
Mar. 10, 2022 4:13 PM ETWM Technology, Inc. (MAPS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) appointed Anthony Bay as chairman, effective immediately.
- Bay will succeed Chris Beals, who was serving as acting chairman of the board during the search to fill the role.
- Beals will continue his role as a member of the board in addition to CEO of the company.
- Bringing over 20 years of board leadership experience to MAPS, Bay is the founder and CEO of Techquity, an operating advisory firm of senior tech executives with deep experience growing and scaling companies.