Spirit Airlines/Frontier may threaten ultra-low-cost airline segment, legislators say

Legislators including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) are asking for the Dept. of Justice to investigate Frontier Airlines (NASDAQ:ULCC) planned $2.9B purchase of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) to see if would hurt competition.

"There are serious risks that a Spirit-Frontier combination would further concentrate and even monopolize the ultra-low-cost carrier segment of the industry, rather than create a meaningful fifth competitor to the `Big Four,'" the legislators wrote in a letter to DOJ antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The legislators argued in the letter that a Spirit/Frontier combination would become the "dominant or second-most dominant" carrier in eight of its top ten markets such as Orlando and Las Vegas.

"The DOJ and the DOT should be extraordinarily concerned about this attempt to potentially forge a new ULCC monopolist in various markets around the nation," the legislators wrote.

The legislators asked that the regulator oppose the merger if they find that it violates antitrust law or is inconsistent with the public interest.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) fell 1.9%, while Frontier (ULCC) dropped 0.8%.

The news was first reported by the New York Times. Separately, Reuters also reported that several public advocacy groups, including Public Citizen, Fight for the Future, the American Economic Liberties Project and other six groups, also wrote a letter to Kanter and Buttigieg asking for the regulators to block the airline combination.

William Franke, chairman of ULCC, said last month that he doesn't expect any regulatory hiccups from the deal, despite the added antitrust scrutiny Washington has shown recently.

"This is the type of transaction the administration should support," he said in an interview with CNBC, arguing that greater scale for the low-cost airlines will provide a boon for consumers.