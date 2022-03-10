Disney suspends other business in Russia as Ukraine conflict rolls on

Mar. 10, 2022 4:24 PM ETThe Walt Disney Company (DIS)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments

  • Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is stepping up its business boycott of Russia, pausing all other business amid an "unrelenting assault on Ukraine and the escalating humanitarian crisis."
  • At the beginning of last week, Disney said it was pausing film releases, starting with its upcoming Pixar film Turning Red.
  • Now it's bringing a halt to other business in the country, including content and product licensing, Disney Cruise Line activities, National Geographic magazine and tours, local content productions and linear channels.
  • Some of those pauses can take effect immediately, while others (particularly linear channels and some content/product licensing) may take a bit longer due to "contractual complexities."
