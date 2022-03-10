Sequans Communications stock falls postmarket; co announces public offering of ADSs

Mar. 10, 2022 4:26 PM ETSQNSBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) stock fell 3% postmarket after the chip maker announced an underwritten public offering of American Depositary Shares representing its ordinary shares.
  • Each ADS represents 4 ordinary shares of the company, nominal value €0.02/share.
  • SQNS expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the ADSs sold in the proposed offering.
  • All ADSs to be sold in the proposed offering will represent ordinary shares offered by SQNS.
  • SQNS intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, if completed, for general corporate purposes, which may include 5G product development.
