Sequans Communications stock falls postmarket; co announces public offering of ADSs
Mar. 10, 2022 4:26 PM ETSQNSBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) stock fell 3% postmarket after the chip maker announced an underwritten public offering of American Depositary Shares representing its ordinary shares.
- Each ADS represents 4 ordinary shares of the company, nominal value €0.02/share.
- SQNS expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the ADSs sold in the proposed offering.
- All ADSs to be sold in the proposed offering will represent ordinary shares offered by SQNS.
- SQNS intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, if completed, for general corporate purposes, which may include 5G product development.