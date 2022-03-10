Hippo Holdings Q4 revenue tops consensus, sees TGP growth, lower loss ratio
Mar. 10, 2022 4:29 PM ETHippo Holdings Inc. (HIPO)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) targets total generated premium of $800M-$820M in 2022, as it launches its insurance products in more states, up from the $606M it generated in 2021.
- The company also expects 2022 revenue to reach $140M-$142M, up 53%-56% from last year. Barring major catastrophes, Hippo (HIPO) expects full year 2022 gross loss ratio of under 100% vs. 138% for 2021.
- Hippo (HIPO) sock is rising 1.0% in after-hours trading.
- Hippo (HIPO) marked a milestone by crossing total generated premium of $600M for the year, but it faced headwinds as well in the form of equity market sell-off for many tech/growth-oriented companies, catastrophe losses in its major geographic areas, and heightened loss cost pressures for home repairs.
- Q4 total generated premium of $163M, barely up from $162M in Q3 and up 53% Y/Y.
- Q4 revenue of $32M topped the consensus estimate of $25.6M and climbed from $21.3M in Q3 and $16.4M in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 gross loss ratio of 89%, its best quarter of the year, and down from 128% in Q3 2021.
- "Given historical patterns of seasonally and catastrophic weather events, we don’t expect sequential improvements in each quarter of 2022, but we do expect meaningful year over year improvement," the company said in its shareholders letter.
- In December, Morgan Stanley started coverage of Hippo (HIPO) with a Buy rating.