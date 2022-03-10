Four Corners Property upped to BBB at Fitch with stable outlook

single word reit (real estate investment trust) on yellow color background

May Lim/iStock via Getty Images

  • Fitch Ratings on Thursday upgraded real estate investment trust Four Corners Property's (NYSE:FCPT) long-term issuer rating to BBB from BBB- with a stable outlook.
  • “The rating upgrade by Fitch underscores the quality and performance of our portfolio, the strength of our financial position, and our commitment to a conservative financial policy,” said Four Corners property CFO Gerry Morgan. “This is an important step in lowering our borrowing costs. We thank Fitch for acknowledging our improved credit profile,” he added.
  • In March, Four Corners Property declared a $0.3325 per share dividend.
