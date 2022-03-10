American Outdoor Brands to acquire Grilla Grills for $27M

  • American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) will acquire privately-owned Grilla Grills for $27M in cash, or ~$24M after factoring in the future tax benefit resulting from the asset purchase.
  • The acquisition will allow AOUT to enter the estimated $7B U.S. barbecue grill market with a direct-to-consumer brand that can benefit from AOUT's Dock & Unlock strategy and drive growth in its outdoor lifestyle product category.
  • AOUT negotiated directly with the seller on the transaction, which will be structured as an asset acquisition, and is expected to be immediately accretive to AOUT's net sales and non-GAAP net income.
  • The transaction is expected to be completed in the coming days.
  • AOUT expects to fund the acquisition with a combination of cash on hand and availability from its existing line of credit.
  • In conjunction with the acquisition, TD Bank approved an amendment to AOUT's current loan and security agreement, increasing the capacity on the revolving credit line from $50M to $75M, with no change to the existing $15M accordion feature.
  • The amendment is expected to close in the next 2 weeks.
  • AOUT also reported Q4 results and issued FY22 guidance well below Street view, which dragged the stock 17% lower in aftermarket trade.
