Shoals Technologies opens new manufacturing facility in Tennessee
Mar. 10, 2022 4:41 PM ETShoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Shoals Technologies (NASDAQ:SHLS) opened a new manufacturing facility in Portland, Tennessee.
- The new 219K sq. ft. facility, which is expected to be operational in Q2, further optimizes SHLS' manufacturing processes to achieve higher operational efficiency and provides Shoals with the ability to double its electrical balance of systems manufacturing capacity.
- In addition to the expanded and enhanced manufacturing output, the new manufacturing space will bolster SHLS' ability to introduce innovations to the market by capitalizing on new product opportunities in the solar, energy storage and electric vehicle charging sectors.