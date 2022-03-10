Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) sunk to a new low after posting its Q4 earnings report and updating on production.

The electric vehicle maker noted that through the first half of Q1 it experienced several headwinds and other factors that impacted the production ramp, including a planned 10-day shutdown to fine-tune production lines, significant supply chain limitations, a large spike in COVID-19 cases likely attributable to the Omicron variant and severe winter weather in Central Illinois. Supply chain challenges are expected to persist through 2022.

During the two trailing weeks prior to March 8, Rivian averaged a weekly production rate that was approximately two times the exit rate of Q4. As of March 8, RIVN produced 1,410 vehicles for the year and 2,425 vehicles since the start of production.

Looking ahead, Rivian (RIVN) has total planned annual capacity at the Illinois and Georgia plants of 600K vehicles. For 2022, vehicle production of 25K is anticipated and adjusted EBITDA of -$4.75B.

Shares of Rivian (RIVN) fell 10.33% in after-hours trading to $36.92. The EV stock is down 70% YTD and is more than 79% from the post-IPO high of $179.47.