Horizon Bancorp's banking unit to be acquired by Arizona Federal Credit Union
Mar. 10, 2022 5:00 PM ETHorizon Bancorp, Inc. (Lake Havasu City, AZ) (HRRB)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Horizon Bancorp's (OTCPK:HRRB) unit Horizon Community Bank will be acquired by Arizona Federal Credit Union.
- Arizona Federal will acquire substantially all assets and assume substantially all liabilities of Horizon Community for cash consideration of $91.4M.
- Following the purchase and assumption transaction, HRRB and Horizon Community intend to wind down and dissolve.
- After taking into consideration the anticipated satisfaction of certain obligations of HRRB and its unit excluded from the purchase and assumption transaction, HRRB expects that its shareholders would be entitled to receive ~$18.91/share upon liquidation.
- Arizona Federal also agreed to cover a portion of Horizon Community's expected federal income tax liability associated with the sale of its assets in the transaction.
- Arizona Federal will benefit by expanding into new market areas in western Arizona. The deal will also help it continue investments in new products and services and help fund its expansion to additional new markets throughout Arizona.
- The credit union is committed to keeping and operating all existing Horizon Community branches.
- The transaction is expected to be completed by 2022-end.