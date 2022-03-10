360 DigiTech expects 2022 loan facilitation and origination volume to rise in 2022; shares climb
Mar. 10, 2022 5:30 PM ET360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- China-based fintech 360 DigiTech is forecasting 2022 total loan facilitation and origination volume of RMB 410B ($64.85B) - RMB 450B ($71.18B), up from RMB 357.10B in 2021.
- Shares of QFIN are rising 6.2% in afterhours trading Thursday.
- Q4 credit driven services were RMB 2.71B, up from RMB 2.55B in Q4 2020.
- Q4 platform services of RMB 1.70B jumped from RMB 780.35M in Q4 of last year.
- Q4 operating costs of RMB 2.94B, up from RB 2.09B in Q4 2020.
- Financing income was RMB 716.1M in Q4 vs. RMB 415.9M in the same period a year ago, primarily due to growth in outstanding on-balance-sheet loans.
- The board of directors also approved a fourth-quarter dividend of $0.13 per ordinary share. The dividend is expected to be paid on May 13 to shareholders of record as of the close on April 6.
- Conference call at 7:30 p.m. ET.
- Earlier, 360 DigiTech's Q4 revenue of $693.92M topped the $686.20M consensus.