Zumiez stock slumps aftermarket on disappointing forecast
Mar. 10, 2022
- Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) stock slumped 17% postmarket after the apparel retailer reported Q4 results that missed Street estimates and issued a disappointing Q1 forecast.
- Total Q1-to-date sales for the 35 days ended Mar. 5, 2022 decreased 1.9% vs. the same 35-day period in the prior year ended Mar. 6, 2021.
- ZUMZ expects Q1 net sales of $215M-221M, down ~21-23% Y/Y. The outlook factors in the positive impact of stimulus on net sales in Q1 of 2021 and current economic uncertainty.
- With this reduction in sales, ZUMZ expects deleverage in the income statement related to fixed costs and re-introduction of expenses forgone in 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic such as store wages, training and travel.
- ZUMZ estimates Q1 EPS of $0-0.10 vs. $1.03 in the year-ago period.
- The company intends to open ~34 new stores in 2022, including up to 15 stores in North America, 14 in Europe and 5 in Australia.
- ZUMZ stock has gained 14% over the past 6 months.