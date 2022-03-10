Codiak BioSciences rises 7% post-market after revenue soars 383% YoY

Mar. 10, 2022 5:58 PM ETCodiak BioSciences, Inc. (CDAK)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Codiak Biosciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) are up 7% in post-market trading after it swung to a quarterly net gain as revenue surged.
  • Net income in Q4 2021 was ~$16.7M ($0.74 per share, basic and diluted), compared to a net loss of ~$18M in Q4 2020.
  • Revenue in the quarter increased ~381% from the prior-year period to $7.7M.
  • Operating expenses rose ~26% to $24.3M.
  • The company ended the year with cash of $76.9M.
  • In its pipeline, Codiak (CDAK) said it anticipates starting a clinical trial for exoASO-STAT6 in the first half of the year.
  • The liver cancer candidate is the company's third engineered exosome therapeutic.
