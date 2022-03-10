Angi gains 4% as February revenue growth accelerated

Mar. 10, 2022 6:04 PM ETAngi Inc. (ANGI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

ANGI Homeservices office. ANGI Homeservices is an internet services company formed by the merger of Angie"s List and HomeAdvisor.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) is up 4.3% postmarket after posting its monthly metrics for February, featuring its fastest year-over-year revenue acceleration since September.
  • Revenues grew at an 18% clip compared to the same month in 2021, thanks to North America, where revenues were up 20% from the prior period. Europe revenues continue to show some volatility, declining 3% year-over-year.
  • While Ads and Leads were near flat again (ticking up 1%), Angi Services once again doubled for the sixth time in seven months - up 132% year-over-year.
  • That came even as operating metrics showed declines: Service requests were down 11%, and monetized transactions were down 2% from the prior year. Transacting service professionals on the platform dropped 3%, and advertising service professionals declined by 6%.
