Eargo gets Nasdaq non-compliance notice

Mar. 10, 2022 6:08 PM ETEargo, Inc. (EAR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) received a letter from Nasdaq on Mar. 4, indicating that since the firm has not yet filed its Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, it does not comply with continued listing standards.
  • EAR was earlier notified by Nasdaq that it did not comply with continued listing rules due to the delay in filing its Form 10-Q for the period ended Sept. 30.
  • Nasdaq's Mar. 4 letter indicated that any additional exception to allow EAR to regain compliance with all delinquent filings will be limited to a maximum of 180 calendar days from the due date of the Initial Delinquent Filing, or May 16.
  • As a result of this additional delinquency, EAR must submit an update to its original plan to regain compliance with respect to the filing requirement by Mar. 21.
  • EAR stock fell 2.5% postmarket following the announcement.
