First Majestic Silver (AG +7.2%) surges to a four-month high despite missing Q4 earnings estimates, as revenues rose 75% Y/Y and 64% Q/Q to a quarterly record $204.9M, with the average realized silver price rising 5% Q/Q to $24.18/oz.

The company attributed the rise in revenues and the increase in mine operating earnings to $40.4M from $3.5M in Q3 to the processing of Ermitaño ore through the Santa Elena plant and the sale of 1.4M silver oz. of inventory previously withheld from Q3.

Q4 production reached a record 8.6M silver equiv. oz., consisting of 3.4M oz. of silver and 67.4K oz. of gold, up 2% and 24% Q/Q respectively, and all-in sustained cost fell 13% Q/Q to $17.26/oz.

For FY 2022, the company expects total production from its four operating mines of 32.2M-35.8M silver equiv. oz., comprised of 12.2M-13.5M silver oz. and 258K-288K gold oz., compared with FY 2021 silver output of 12.8M oz. and gold output of more than 192.3K oz.

First Majestic also named former Kirkland Lake Gold CFO David Soares as its new CFO, effective March 28.

First Majestic shares have lost 21% during the past year while rising 15% so far this year.