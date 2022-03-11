Deutsche Bank has started coverage of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) at a Buy - joining a bullish analyst camp that's only gotten bigger lately as the stock has pulled back.

Some 11 covering analysts rate the stock Buy or Strong Buy, a number that's grown over the past few months. That's just about enough time for the stock to have shed 70% of value off its 52-week high, reached Nov. 22.

For Deutsche Bank, Roblox is the "next platform play" with "growing moats and strong network effects."

The company has scaled beyond 50 million global daily active users, the bank says, marking a 56% compound annual growth rate over the past three years - and while growth will slow due to pandemic comparisons this year, there are "multiple paths" to 96 million DAUs by 2025, it says.

Its strong network effects, meanwhile, should result in a typical "winner-takes-most" dynamic, where an early advantage counts. One of Roblox's key competitive advantages, Deutsche Bank says, is a "large supply base" of developers, having doubled that community over three years to about 10 million today. "More developers -> more experiences -> more users -> more revenue for developers -> more developers ..." the bank concludes.

As for the share decline, it says many aren't account for the benefits associated with a supply-side pull-forward. "We think Roblox comes out of the pandemic structurally stronger, with more developers/creators utilizing Roblox's platform to publish a growing number of experiences."

That creates an attractive opportunity to add a market leader at a discount, it says.

The bank has a price target of $60, implying 45% upside from Thursday's close.

Seeking Alpha contributor Star Investments recently said the company had received a "dose of reality" but that the stock would move higher over time following increases in users, hours engaged, and average bookings.