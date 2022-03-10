Shell sees impairments coming this year on Russia exit

Shell (SHEL -0.0%) says it will book an unspecified amount of impairments this year following its exit from Russian interests with Gazprom and the ending of its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

In its annual report, Shell said its non-current assets in ventures in Russia totaled ~$3B, including $400M in downstream non-current assets, at year-end 2021.

The company said net income from its interests in Sakhalin-2, an integrated oil and gas project on Russia's Sakhalin island, and Salym Petroleum Development, a joint operation with Gazprom Neft, totaled ~$700M in 2021.

Shell also disclosed CEO Ben van Beurden's total remuneration rose 26% in 2021 after "a year of impressive financial performance and strong strategic progress" from COVID-19.

Shell's current valuation is as a profitable oil and gas major, but it faces a "very tall task" to replace current profits from hydrocarbons with profits from growing renewables activities, Zoltan Ban writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.

