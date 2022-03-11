Asia-Pacific slipped amid continued investor caution over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Japan -2.05%. Japan data - January Household spending -1.2% m/m (expected -3%).

China -0.66%

Hong Kong -1.74%.

Australia -0.94%.

Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones -0.34% at 33174.08, S&P 500 -0.43% at 4259.51, while Nasdaq -0.95% at 13129.97.

New Zealand data - February manufacturing PMI 53.6 (prior 52.1).

Update on Russian invasion of Ukraine: Russian forces attacked a Kharkiv institute that contains an experimental nuclear reactor.

Nuclear installation, "Neutron Source", located under the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology in the P’yatikhatky district, lost power due to Russian attack.

Maxar satellite images show Russian military redeploying near Kyiv.

Oil prices were higher in the afternoon of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.16% to $109.50 per barrel. U.S. crude futures advanced 0.36% to $106.40 per barrel.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones +0.12%; S&P 500 +0.11%; Nasdaq +0.03%.