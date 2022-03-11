SeaWorld announces replenishment of share repurchase program
Mar. 11, 2022 1:46 AM ETSeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) announced that its board approved a replenishment of $228.2M to the company's previously authorized share repurchase program, bringing the total amount authorized for future share repurchases back up to $250M.
- The number of shares to be purchased and the timing of purchases will be based on the company's trading windows and available liquidity, general business and market conditions, and other factors, including legal requirements, debt covenant restrictions and alternative investment opportunities.
- YTD the stock has eroded 5.3%; current authorized future share repurchases forms 5.4% of its total current market cap.