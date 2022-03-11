Freeline proposes $26.1M ADS offering

  • Freeline Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:FRLN) has entered into a definitive agreement with Freeline’s majority shareholder, Syncona Portfolio Limited, a subsidiary of Syncona Limited, and certain other existing shareholders to purchase $26.1M of its American Depositary Shares, each representing one ordinary share of the company, at a price of $1.05/ADS, in a registered direct offering.
  • Offering is expected to occur on or about March 15, 2022.
  • Net proceeds from this offering will be used to fund activities relating to the continued development of its product candidates and gene therapy platform and for other general corporate purposes.
  • Pursuant to the offering, the company expects its level of cash and cash equivalents will enable the Company to fund its operating expenses into the third quarter of 2023.
