Headwater Exploration Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.15, revenue of C$70.13M
Mar. 11, 2022 2:55 AM ETHeadwater Exploration Inc. (CDDRF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Headwater Exploration press release (OTCPK:CDDRF): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.15.
- Revenue of C$70.13M (+1016.7% Y/Y).
- Achieved average production of 10,449 boe/d (consisting of 9,377 bbls/d of heavy oil and 6.4 mmcf/d of natural gas), an increase of over 500% from the fourth quarter of 2020.
- The company expects to generate adjusted funds flow from operations of $259 million and exit adjusted working capital of $207 million.
- Headwater is maintaining capital expenditures for 2022 at $145 million with 2022 production at 12,500 boe/d (11,500 bbls/d of heavy oil and 6.2 mmcf/d of natural gas), as previously released.