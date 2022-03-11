Futu Holdings GAAP EPADS of $0.42, revenue of $205.5M

Mar. 11, 2022 3:08 AM ETFutu Holdings Limited (FUTU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Futu Holdings press release (NASDAQ:FUTU): Q4 GAAP EPADS of $0.42.
  • Revenue of $205.5M (+35.1% Y/Y).
  • Non-GAAP adjusted net income decreased 3.5% year-over-year to $68.4 million.
  • Total number of paying clients increased 140.8% year-over-year to 1,244,222 as of December 31, 2021.
  • Total number of registered clients increased 93.8% year-over-year to 2,751,239 as of December 31, 2021.
  • Total number of users increased 45.8% year-over-year to 17.4 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Total client assets increased 43.0% year-over-year to HK$407.8 billion as of December 31, 2021.
  • Daily average client assets were HK$428.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 75.1% from the same period in 2020.
  • Total trading volume in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 1.3% year-over-year to HK$1.2 trillion.
  • Daily average revenue trades in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 17.6% year-over-year to 543,806.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.