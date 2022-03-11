Futu Holdings GAAP EPADS of $0.42, revenue of $205.5M
Mar. 11, 2022 3:08 AM ETFutu Holdings Limited (FUTU)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Futu Holdings press release (NASDAQ:FUTU): Q4 GAAP EPADS of $0.42.
- Revenue of $205.5M (+35.1% Y/Y).
- Non-GAAP adjusted net income decreased 3.5% year-over-year to $68.4 million.
- Total number of paying clients increased 140.8% year-over-year to 1,244,222 as of December 31, 2021.
- Total number of registered clients increased 93.8% year-over-year to 2,751,239 as of December 31, 2021.
- Total number of users increased 45.8% year-over-year to 17.4 million as of December 31, 2021.
- Total client assets increased 43.0% year-over-year to HK$407.8 billion as of December 31, 2021.
- Daily average client assets were HK$428.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 75.1% from the same period in 2020.
- Total trading volume in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 1.3% year-over-year to HK$1.2 trillion.
- Daily average revenue trades in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 17.6% year-over-year to 543,806.