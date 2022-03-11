European markets climb, with Ukraine talks and surging inflation in focus

London +0.83%.

Germany +0.74%. Germany February final CPI +5.1% vs +5.1% y/y prelim.

France +0.10%.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.3%, with travel and leisure stocks climbing to lead gains as most sectors and major bourses entered positive territory. Food and beverages slid lower.

European markets nudged higher on Friday, as global investors assessed soaring U.S. inflation and a hawkish surprise from the European Central Bank, while continuing to track developments in Ukraine.

Spain February final CPI +7.6% vs +7.4% y/y prelim.

UK January monthly GDP +0.8% vs +0.2% m/m expected.

In bond market, The yield on 10-year Treasuries was down more than one basis point to 1.99%.

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed to 0.27%.

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed to 1.52%.

European futures mixed. FTSE +1.46%; CAC -2.43%; DAX +1.25% and EURO STOXX +0.87%.