Pfizer's COVID-19 drug Paxlovid gets emergency use nod in The Philippines - Reuters

Pfizer Canada head office in Kirkland, Quebec, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) COVID-19 therapy Paxlovid was approved for emergency use in The Philippines, reported Reuters citing the Asian country's drug regulator.
  • The approval marks a third COVID-19 drug to be approved in The Philippines for emergency use following Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) antibody cocktail and Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' molnupiravir, added the report.
  • In studies, Paxlovid has shown 89% efficacy, and molnupiravir has demonstrated about 30% efficacy in reducing the risk of hospitalization or death in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.
  • Earlier in March, it was reported that Pfizer intends to supply 10M courses of Paxlovid to low and middle-income nations in 2022. The company, separately, signed a tentative agreement to supply the drug in Africa.
