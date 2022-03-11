Pfizer's COVID-19 drug Paxlovid gets emergency use nod in The Philippines - Reuters
- Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) COVID-19 therapy Paxlovid was approved for emergency use in The Philippines, reported Reuters citing the Asian country's drug regulator.
- The approval marks a third COVID-19 drug to be approved in The Philippines for emergency use following Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) antibody cocktail and Merck (NYSE:MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' molnupiravir, added the report.
- In studies, Paxlovid has shown 89% efficacy, and molnupiravir has demonstrated about 30% efficacy in reducing the risk of hospitalization or death in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.
- Earlier in March, it was reported that Pfizer intends to supply 10M courses of Paxlovid to low and middle-income nations in 2022. The company, separately, signed a tentative agreement to supply the drug in Africa.