Mask mandates on airplanes, buses, trains and car share services have remained in place even after the CDC loosened guidance last month to drop indoor face coverings. Having been extended twice before, the federal mask requirement (first implemented in 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19) has now been extended for a third time until April 18, though it may be coming to an end soon. During the period of the latest extension, the CDC will work with government agencies on a revised policy framework for when mask requirements can be lifted.

Quote: "We have to look not only at the science with regard to transmission in masks but also the epidemiology and the frequency that we may encounter a variant of concern or a variant of interest in our travel corridors," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. Remember another speech from President Biden last July 4, which declared that the U.S. had achieved "independence" from the coronavirus, before a fourth and fifth wave of COVID swept across the nation.

Some corporations are also making moves. Citing a steep decline in cases, United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) will allow unvaccinated workers to return to their jobs starting March 28 (roughly 2,200 workers are still on unpaid leave, while another 200 were fired). It's a big shift from a company that had one of the strictest inoculation mandates in the country, though "of course, if another variant emerges or the COVID trends suddenly reverse course, we will reevaluate the appropriate safety protocols at that time," explained Kirk Limacher, United's VP of Human Resources.

Two long years: On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization said that COVID-19 "could be characterized as a pandemic," which went on to upend the lives of everyone on the globe. The impacts on many individuals' and society's physical and mental health is yet to be fully be realized, while the full effects of the virus are still being investigated by scientists.