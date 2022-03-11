Philips' Collaboration Live gets FDA nod for diagnostic use on additional platforms

Mar. 11, 2022 5:28 AM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Exterior view of the French headquarters of Philips in Suresnes, France

HJBC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) said its Collaboration Live received expansion of its U.S. Food & Drug Administration 510(k) market clearance for remote diagnostic use on additional mobile platforms.
  • Available on Philips Ultrasound Systems EPIQ and Affiniti, Collaboration Live allows clinicians to collaborate in real-time with colleagues to complete image acquisition and diagnosis, regardless of location.
  • The company said clinicians now have the ability to consult or diagnose from their mobile device, check the strength of their bandwidth before making a call, and check their remote screen calibration to ensure image quality is appropriate for diagnosis.
