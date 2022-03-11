Park Hotels & Resorts reinstates quarterly dividend of $0.01
Mar. 11, 2022 6:14 AM ETPark Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) declares $0.01/share quarterly dividend.
- Forward yield 0.21%
- Payable April 15; for shareholders of record March 31; ex-div March 30.
- The company has suspended dividend in May 2020 following the payment of 1Q20 dividend in April 2020.
- Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr., Chairman and CEO of Park said, “Strong leisure demand in Hawaii, Miami and Key West helped to drive overall performance and occupancy continued to build across our urban portfolio of hotels, improving sequentially by 15 percentage points to 40%, while average rate increased nearly 20% during the month of February – further signs of a business recovery beginning to take shape. With these positive trends and the path to recovery increasingly clearer, I am pleased to report that Moody’s recently upgraded Park’s outlook from Negative to Stable, and the Board of Directors reinstated Park’s quarterly dividend, approving a $0.01 per share payout for the first quarter 2022.”